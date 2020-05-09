Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2020 04:06:07      انڈین آواز

Health Ministry issues revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Health Ministry has issued revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients. As per new policy, very mild, mild and moderate patients can be discharged without COVID-19 test, subject to clinical conditions. Very mild, mild and pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring.

The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. The patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days. If they develop symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty again, they must contact the COVID Care Centre or State helpline or 1075.

As per the revised policy, the moderate cases will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolves within 3 days and the patient maintains saturation above 95 percent for the next 4 days, the patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset provided there is no fever or breathlessness.

Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days. Discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on clinical recovery and testing of patient by RT-PCR.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے ڈاکٹرظفرالاسلام خان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کی واپسی کا مطالبہ کیا

نئی دہلی۔ ملک کے مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے میڈیا کو ج ...

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!