The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court to furnish fresh surety in 2014 defamation case

Feb 21, 2026

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 1:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today appeared before a court in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra to furnish a new surety in the defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist in 2014. The Bhiwandi magistrate’s court had asked Mr. Gandhi to present a fresh surety in the case, as former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who had stood as his surety or guarantor, passed away in December last year. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rajesh Kunte filed a complaint in the court alleging that the Congress leader made objectionable statement against RSS during an election rally in 2014 at Sonale village.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Major Infrastructure Overhaul Under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’

Feb 21, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar issues directive to improve pedestrian safety in state

Feb 21, 2026
AMN POLITICS

BJP slams Congress for protest inside India AI Impact Summit

Feb 21, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार में पैदल चलने वालों के लिए ‘राइट टू वॉक’ का नया युग; CM नीतीश कुमार ने की बड़ी घोषणाएं

21 February 2026 2:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Major Infrastructure Overhaul Under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’

21 February 2026 2:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar issues directive to improve pedestrian safety in state

21 February 2026 2:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN POLITICS

BJP slams Congress for protest inside India AI Impact Summit

21 February 2026 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments