Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court to furnish fresh surety in 2014 defamation case

February 21, 2026

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today appeared before a court in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra to furnish a new surety in the defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist in 2014. The Bhiwandi magistrate’s court had asked Mr. Gandhi to present a fresh surety in the case, as former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who had stood as his surety or guarantor, passed away in December last year. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rajesh Kunte filed a complaint in the court alleging that the Congress leader made objectionable statement against RSS during an election rally in 2014 at Sonale village.