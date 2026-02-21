BJP slams Congress for protest inside India AI Impact Summit

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

BJP has criticized the Congress party for holding protest inside the venue of India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi yesterday. Addressing media in New Delhi today, party Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, the entire country is in anguish and disturbed by the act of the congress party and they will not be pardoned by the people of the country. He said, India AI Impact Summit has become a matter of pride for everyone but the manner in which congress party has fallen from grace is extremely shameful.

BJP Spokesperson said that the actions of the Congress cannot be termed or dismissed as mere politics or negative politics. He added that the conduct of the Congress party amounts to disrespect towards the nation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw says Congress act at AI Summit ‘shameful’

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today said that various technical solutions have been presented at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Visiting the venue of the Summit this morning, Mr Vaishnaw said, there is a huge enthusiasm among the youth about the AI Summit.

Talking about his conversation with the exhibitors regarding ruckus created by the Congress workers, the minister said, the all exhibitors termed the act of congress shameful. Mr Vaishnaw said that congress has stooped to very low in the politics. The Minister claimed that the congress is an anti youth party and it does not want the new innovation.