Neymar Hints at Possible Retirement by Year-End

Sports Desk

Brazilian Fooball star Neymar has indicated he could retire by the end of this year, months after extending his contract with childhood club Santos FC. The 34-year-old forward returned to Santos in January 2025 and helped secure their top-flight survival, scoring five goals in the final five matches.

“I don’t know what will happen from now on, I don’t know about next year,” he told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday.

“It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.” “This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too,” Neymar said.

Despite recently undergoing knee surgery, Neymar remains uncertain about featuring in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that only fully fit players will be selected. Neymar, Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, last played internationally in October 2023.