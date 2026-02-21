The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

US: Trump to impose new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down earlier tariffs

Feb 21, 2026

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 12:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Trump to impose new 10 per cent global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down earlier tariffs

US President Donald Trump has said that he will impose a new global 10 per cent tariff using alternative laws after Supreme Court’s decision to strike down many of his original tariffs. The new tariffs would come under a law that restricts them to 150 days.

He made that announcement after lashing out at the Supreme Court for striking down much of his sweeping tariff infrastructure as an illegal use of emergency power.

Trump said he is absolutely ashamed of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs and called the ruling deeply disappointing.

Related Post

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Major Infrastructure Overhaul Under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’

Feb 21, 2026
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar issues directive to improve pedestrian safety in state

Feb 21, 2026
AMN POLITICS

BJP slams Congress for protest inside India AI Impact Summit

Feb 21, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

बिहार में पैदल चलने वालों के लिए ‘राइट टू वॉक’ का नया युग; CM नीतीश कुमार ने की बड़ी घोषणाएं

21 February 2026 2:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Major Infrastructure Overhaul Under ‘Saat Nishchay-3’

21 February 2026 2:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar issues directive to improve pedestrian safety in state

21 February 2026 2:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN POLITICS

BJP slams Congress for protest inside India AI Impact Summit

21 February 2026 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments