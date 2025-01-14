Rabi crops sown across 632 Lakh Hectares

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government today said that Rabi crops have been sown across over 632 lakh hectares area so far. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in a statement said that 320 lakh hectare area coverage under wheat has been reported compared to 315.63 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare released the progress report on area coverage under Rabi crops as of today. Pulses were cultivated in more than 139 lakh hectares while coarse cereals were sown across 53.55 lakh hectares. The area sown with Oilseeds crossed over 96 lakh hectares.