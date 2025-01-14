The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rabi crops sown across 632 Lakh Hectares

Jan 14, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government today said that Rabi crops have been sown across over 632 lakh hectares area so far. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in a statement said that 320 lakh hectare area coverage under wheat has been reported compared to 315.63  lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare released the progress report on area coverage under Rabi crops as of today. Pulses were cultivated in more than 139 lakh hectares while coarse cereals were sown across 53.55 lakh hectares. The area sown with Oilseeds crossed over 96 lakh hectares.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Several trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

Jan 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board

Jan 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

6 Army Soldiers Injured in Accidental Blast Along LoC in Rajouri, J&K

Jan 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi Lauds Establishment of National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Several trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rabi crops sown across 632 Lakh Hectares

14 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment