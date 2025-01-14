6 Army Soldiers Injured in Accidental Blast Along LoC in Rajouri, J&K

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least six army soldiers were injured in an accidental blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district today. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that during a routine patrol, an army party accidentally stepped on one land mine, which triggered the blast in the Makri area of the Bhawani sector in the Nowshera area of the Rajouri district. In this incident, six army soldiers were injured, and they were immediately shifted to 150 General Hospital (GH) Rajouri for treatment. As per the reports, all the soldiers are stated to be stable as they received minor injuries. More details are awaited.