AMN

The movement of several trains is affected as dense fog has engulfed the Delhi-NCR region, causing low visibility. According to Indian Railways, as many as 39 Delhi-bound trains have been delayed by up to several hours. These include the Gorakhdham Express, Kaifiyat Express, Duronoto Express, Poorva Express, Prayagraj Express, and Humsafar. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of the trains before arriving at the station to board them.