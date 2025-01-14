85th All India Presiding Officers conference in Patna on jan 20-21

AMN

The 85th session of the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) will be organized in Patna in Bihar on the 20th and 21st of January.

AIPOC is the apex body of the Legislatures in India which is a platform for sharing best practices and innovative ideas among all legislative assemblies and councils under the guidance of Lok Sabha.

Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav informed that the theme of the two-day programme is based on the 75th glorious journey of the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Yadav said the delegates of the AIPOC will discuss on contribution of Parliament and state legislatures in the empowerment of constitutional values in the context of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

He added that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair the conference and Bihar Legislature will Co-host. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh will also attend the programmes.

Mr Yadav said except representatives of Delhi and Goa Legislative assemblies all legislative bodies will participate in the conference.

54 Presiding officers which includes Speakers, Chairman of the Legislative Houses will participate in the conference and 31 secretaries of the state legislatures will take part in the conference. 60 officials from Lok Sabha and Seven from Rajya Sabha will attend the apex body meeting.

The conference is being organised in Bihar after a long hiatus of 43 years, which was organised last time in 1982. This is the third time that Bihar is hosting AIPOC in Patna.