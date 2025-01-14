Telangana inaugurates 3-day International Kite, Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds

AMN

Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao and Transport Minister P Prabhakar formally inaugurated a three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds last evening as part of the Sankranti celebrations.

The Telangana State Tourism and Culture Department has organised the festival to showcase a vibrant mix of entertainment, cultural heritage, and culinary delights. A total of 57 international kite flyers from 19 countries and 58 national kite flyers from 22 Indian states are participating in the event. The festival features over 13 hundred stalls offering a wide variety of flour-based dishes from across India and abroad. Impressive handloom displays and traditional performances by artists showcasing art forms like Perini, Shiva Tandavam, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and tribal dances accompanied by Dappu Dolu instruments are also major attractions. Women from Telangana and other states like Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra have set up stalls featuring an array of homemade sweets. These delicacies can be enjoyed at the dedicated food courts, with many available for purchase. Our correspondent says the celebration offers a unique opportunity to enjoy traditional arts, culinary experiences, and interactive activities, ensuring a memorable experience for attendees of all ages.