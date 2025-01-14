The Indian Awaaz

MP Govt considers liquor ban in religious town

Jan 14, 2025

AMN

In Madhya Pradesh, the state government is considering implementing a liquor ban in religious towns. This information was given by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav in a video message.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that complaints keep coming regarding the environment of religious towns being affected. The government is trying to keep the sanctity of these towns intact. The Chief Minister further added that the state government will soon take a decision and take concrete steps in this direction. Sanjeev Sharma, Akashvani News, Bhopal.

