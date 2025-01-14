Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board

AMN/ WEB DESK

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today virtually inaugurated the National Turmeric Board in New Delhi. In the inaugural session, he said that the board will focus on the welfare of Turmeric farmers, developing superior turmeric varieties, and boosting exports. He said that Turmeric is grown by farmers in 20 states of the country and 70 percent of the world’s turmeric is grown in India. He said that the board will focus on creating value-added products, research, infrastructure, export destinations, and measures to increase productivity. He added that there are 30 varieties of turmeric in our country, many of which also have GI tags.

Mr Goyal said that the National Turmeric Board will also look into creating awareness of the essential and medicinal properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets.