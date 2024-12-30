The Indian Awaaz

Rabi crop sowing exceeds 614 lakh hectares

Dec 30, 2024

AMN

The government said that Rabi crops have been sown across over 614 lakh hectare area so far. Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said that over 319 lakh hectare area coverage under wheat has been reported compared to 313 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare released the progress report on area coverage under Rabi crops as of today. Pulses were cultivated in more than 136 lakh hectares while coarse cereals were sown across 48.55 lakh hectares. The area sown with Oilseeds crossed over 96 lakh hectares.

