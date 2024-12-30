The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Emerges as Global Manufacturing Hub

Dec 30, 2024

India’s manufacturing sector has witnessed remarkable growth this year, underscoring its transformation into a global powerhouse. The Narendra Modi government has implemented far-reaching economic, social, and foreign policy initiatives in the last ten years. These initiatives have contributed to India’s rise as a global power. During this period, the country steadily positioned itself as a global manufacturing hub.

Over the last decade, India’s manufacturing sector has undergone a significant transformation, largely propelled by the Make in India initiative. The introduction of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors attracted investments of over 1.28 lakh crore rupees and generated more than 8.5 lakh jobs.

These initiatives have spurred growth in electronics, steel, pharmaceuticals, and defense manufacturing. Toy exports grew by 239 percent, and mobile phone production by 600 percent. The surge in the production of solar panels and wind turbines also reflects India’s growing commitment to renewable energy.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultations with trade and industry leaders

Dec 30, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves cross $700 billion to place country at 4th position globally

Dec 30, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Rabi crop sowing exceeds 614 lakh hectares

Dec 30, 2024

You missed

NCR DELHI OTHER TOP STORIES

Rs 18,000 salary to Hindu, Sikh priests if AAP retains Delhi: Kejriwal

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सरकार बनी तो पुजारियों-ग्रंथियों को हर महीने देंगे 18000: केजरीवाल

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment

BJP का ‘डबल इंजन’ युवाओं पर ‘डबल अत्याचार’ का प्रतीक: प्रियंका

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

देश के ‘बहुजनों’ के साथ बर्बर-अत्याचार बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा: राहुल

31 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment