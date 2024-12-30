FM Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultations with trade and industry leaders

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the fifth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with industry representatives in New Delhi, in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

The meeting was also attended by secretaries of several departments including the Finance, Investment and Public Asset Management, Economic Affairs, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Chief Economic Adviser to the Union Government.

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is expected to be presented in Parliament on 1st February 2025. This will mark Finance Minister Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive Budget presentation.