Stand-Up India Scheme marks 7 years of empowering marginalized entrepreneurs, sanctions over Rs. 61,000 crore in loans

Marking a significant milestone, the Stand-Up India Scheme has completed seven years since its launch on April 5, 2016. Initiated by the Ministry of Finance under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the scheme was designed to empower Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women entrepreneurs by facilitating bank loans for setting up new enterprises.

Over the years, the Stand-Up India Scheme has evolved from a funding initiative into a transformative movement that has nurtured entrepreneurial dreams, generated employment, and contributed to inclusive economic growth. Since its inception, the scheme has seen a steady increase in sanctioned loan amounts—from Rs. 16,085.07 crore as of March 31, 2019, to a remarkable Rs. 61,020.41 crore by March 17, 2025. This growth underscores the expanding outreach and impact of the scheme across the nation.

Between March 2018 and March 2024, the scheme registered substantial growth in financial empowerment across its target groups. The number of SC loan accounts surged from 9,399 to 46,248, with the loan amount increasing from Rs. 1,826.21 crore to Rs. 9,747.11 crore. For ST beneficiaries, the number of accounts rose from 2,841 to 15,228, with sanctioned loans jumping from Rs. 574.65 crore to Rs. 3,244.07 crore. Women entrepreneurs witnessed the most significant growth during this period. Their accounts increased from 55,644 to 1,90,844, while the sanctioned amount grew from Rs. 12,452.37 crore to Rs. 43,984.10 crore.