India, Sri Lanka Ink Key Deals in Defence, Energy & Trade to Boost Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today, aimed at bolstering the strategic and developmental partnership between the two neighbours. Several agreements in various sectors, including defence and energy, have been signed in the presence of the two leaders.

Addressing the joint press conference, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that President Dissanayake had chosen India for his first foreign visit, calling it a reflection of the deep and special ties between the two nations. He said Sri Lanka holds a significant place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Mission Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). The leaders also discussed the long-standing fishermen issue and agreed to adopt a humanitarian approach. Mr Modi stressed the need for the quick release of detained fishermen and the return of their boats. They also touched upon the importance of reconciliation.

Mr Modi said that, in the past six months, India has converted over 100 million US dollars in loans into grants for Sri Lanka. He announced that India has also decided to lower interest rates as part of a bilateral debt restructuring agreement, which will provide immediate relief to the people of Sri Lanka. He added that India will provide approximately 2.4 billion Sri Lankan rupees for the development of the Eastern Province.

Expressing optimism, Modi said he is happy to see Sri Lanka back on the path of progress and proud that India has consistently stood by Sri Lanka like a true neighbour, whether during the 2019 terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the recent financial crisis.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake praised Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, calling it timely and relevant. He acknowledged India’s consistent friendship and support and noted that Buddhism remains the most precious gift Sri Lanka has received from India.

Dissanayake reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to not allowing its territory to be used in any manner that could threaten India’s security or regional stability. He also requested Prime Minister Modi’s assistance in initiating early bilateral technical discussions regarding Sri Lanka’s submission to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) for the extension of its maritime boundary beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Emphasising Sri Lanka’s commitment to developing a digital economy, President Dissanayake said both leaders explored potential collaboration in digitalisation across multiple domains. He thanked the Government of India for a financial grant of INR 300 crores to implement Sri Lanka’s unique Digital Identity Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Mithra Vibhushana award from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Mr Modi said that it’s not an honour to him but to 140 crore Indians. He said that it shows the historical relation and deep friendship between the people of Sri Lanka and India. Mr Modi thanked the Sri Lankan president, the government of Sri Lanka, and the people of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Lankan President Dissanayake said that the friendship between India and Sri Lanka is very close. He said that both countries are neighbours with deep historical, religious and cultural ties that go back over a long period of time, and the time-tested relationship is built on shared values, mutual respect and common interests.

The event also featured the signing and exchange of MoUs in several sectors, including defence cooperation, power import and export, digitisation, multi-sectoral grant assistance to Eastern Province, health and medicine, and pharmacopoeia. A tripartite agreement along with the UAE for the development of Trincomalee as an energy hub was also signed. The event included a virtual groundbreaking for the Sampur Solar Power Project that is being executed through a joint venture between NTPC and the Ceylon Electricity Board and has a 120 MW capacity. In addition, the leaders also inaugurated the temperature-controlled warehouse facility at Dambulla and the solar rooftop project at 5,000 religious places across the island.

Mr Modi also mentioned the discussions on various aspects of bilateral cooperation with President Dissanayake, including Tamil reconciliation, the 13th Amendment, the humanitarian treatment of the fishermen, and working together towards shared objectives under the Colombo Security Conclave and defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.