Quad stands as a vital force for stability, progress and prosperity in Indo-Pacific: S Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar said that Quad stands as a vital force for stability, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed the commitment to addressing the region’s needs together with Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and USA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Quad, a joint statement from the Quad Foreign Ministers said that what started as an emergency response to catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership. It also said that Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific. It addresses complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer and pandemics to bolstering quality infrastructure, counter-terrorism efforts and cyber security.

The statement mentioned that four countries contributed over 40 thousand emergency responders and other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the Tsunami. It added that the Quad is committed to working together in responding to the future needs of the region.

The Quad is a grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States which came together in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami to support the affected people.