Quad has become a significant platform for four large democracies , says Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday (24th February 2024) said the second cycle of Quad STEM Fellowships has been extended to ASEAN member countries. The QUAD Fellowship is a first-of-its-kind scholarship program designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists.

Addressing the Quad Think Tank Forum session at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Dr Jaishankar said coming together of India, Australia, Japan and US serves to illustrate the growth of a multipolar order. He said QUAD emerged from global necessities, faltered for some time due to a complexity of reasons, and was then reincarnated with new governments and different circumstances. He stated that the QUAD is here to stay, grow and contribute and called for making it more contemporary, relevant and more impactful.

He added that the grouping is an initiative that makes the Indo-Pacific and the whole world more free and open and much respectful of international law with a rules-based order.

The Minister added that the Quad has become a significant platform for four large resident democracies that want to ensure an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Mr Jaishankar said that in the realm of critical technologies, Quad is working to build resilient supply chains for telecom, cyber security, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. The external affairs minister said the Quad reflects the growth of a multipolar global order and its central approach is collaborative, and not unilateral.