India, US discuss ways to enhance cooperation on various issues

Hold bilateral Consular Dialogue in New Delhi

FILE PICS

AMN / WEB DESK

India and US have discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration, protection of vulnerable women and children and enabling smooth travel of their respective nationals.

The 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue between India and the US took place in New Delhi yesterday. The Indian delegation led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. K J Srinivasa hosted the US delegation led by Assistant Secretary in Bureau of Consular Affairs, US Department of State, Ambassador Rena Bitter.

The Dialogue reinforced the strong people-to-people ties and cooperation that both countries share across consular issues of mutual interest. Both sides welcomed the launch of a pilot in the US to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain categories of visas as proactive steps toward strengthening robust connections between people of the two countries. Both sides agreed to hold the next Consular Dialogue in the US next year.