Congress, TMC too finalise seat sharing in West Bengal

Staff Reporter / Kolkata / New Delhi

Following months of back-and-forth accusations between the TMC and Congress Party, a seat-sharing agreement has finally been reached, with the TMC allocating 5 seats to the Congress Party while retaining 37 seats for itself. Negotiations are also underway to accommodate left allies.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding the seat-sharing agreement of the INDIA alliance, sources indicate progress.

The formation of the INDIA alliance is gaining momentum with the recent seat-sharing agreement between the Congress Party and Samajwadi Party. Additionally, AAP has struck a deal with the Congress Party, offering 3 seats out of 7 in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, an understanding has been reached on seat allocation between Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thakrey, Congress Party, and Prakash Ambedkar’s Party, with announcements expected early next week.

Seat agreements in Bihar and Tamil Nadu between the INDIA alliance are nearing completion, with formal announcements expected soon.

Following Nitish Kumar’s departure from the INDIA alliance, concerns were raised about the alliance’s future, with accusations leveled against the Congress Party for causing delays.

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

