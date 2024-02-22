इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2024 06:59:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Manipur High Court deletes 2023 order para recommending ST status for Meiteis that led to ethnic clashes

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Manipur High Court

AMN / IMPHAL

In major decisions the Manipur High Court today modified its 2023 order in which it recommended the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meiteis community. The ruling led to widespread protests in Manipur and sparked ethnic clashes, which killed more than 200 people since May 3 last year. The High Court has now deleted the paragraph from its March 27 judgment and said that the ruling was passed in “misconception of law.”

“Accordingly, the direction given at Para No. 17(iii) needs to be deleted and is ordered accordingly for deletion,” a bench of Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu said in an order as per Bar and Bench.

The now-deleted paragraph of the March 27 order stated, “The first respondent shall consider the case of the petitioners for inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, expeditiously, preferably within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order in terms of the averments set out in the writ petition and in the line of the order passed in W.P.(C) No. 4281 of 2002 dated 26.05.2003 by the Gauhati High Court.”

The judgment was passed by then-acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court MV Muralidaran. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and Justice MV Muralidaran was subsequently transferred to Calcutta High Court.

‘Against SC’s observations’: Manipur High Court
On Thursday, the Manipur High Court held that the above paragraph was against the observations made in the constitution bench of the Supreme Court in a case concerning Scheduled Tribe classifications.

“…I am satisfied and of the view that the direction given at Para no. 17(iii) of the single judge dated March 27, 2023…which is impugned herein needs to be reviewed, as the direction given at Para no. 17(iii) of the single judge is against the observation made in the constitution bench of the Supreme Court,” the high court said in its 19-page verdict.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart