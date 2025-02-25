Putin says Russia ready to work with foreign companies on mining projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to offer the US access to rare minerals, including from Russian-held parts of Ukraine. This follows reports that the US, under President Donald Trump, is finalizing a deal with Ukraine for access to its mineral resources in exchange for support. In a state TV interview, Mr. Putin said, Russia is willing to work with foreign companies on mining projects, including in its newly held eastern Ukraine territories.

He also suggested collaboration on aluminium production in Siberia to help stabilize prices. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the offer holds significant potential, as the U.S. requires rare earth minerals, and Russia possesses an abundant supply.

On the other hand, Ukraine faces pressure from the Trump administration to finalize a mineral deal. Trump asserts that U.S. aid to Ukraine amounts to 500 billion dollars and demands mineral access in exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenges this figure and insists on security guarantees as part of any agreement. The European Union has also proposed a minerals partnership with Ukraine, describing it as a mutually beneficial deal.