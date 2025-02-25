Bangladesh seeks strong ties with India based on mutual respect, says foreign adviser

file photo

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh aims to maintain a strong working relationship with India based on mutual respect and shared interests, interim government foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said on Monday.



Responding to indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent comments on bilateral ties, Hossain stated, “Of course, Bangladesh will determine its stance. But at the same time, India also needs to decide what kind of relationship it wants with Bangladesh. This is a mutual matter, and there is nothing wrong in stating that.”



He reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to fostering a relationship based on mutual understanding, adding, “We want a relationship built on mutual understanding, and there is no ambiguity in our position.”



Hossain also criticized former premier Sheikh Hasina’s remarks made during her stay in India, arguing that they were harmful to Dhaka-Delhi relations. “If we want to improve ties, then a former prime minister making various statements while enjoying Indian hospitality only fuels tensions. It is widely recognized that her remarks are adding fuel to the fire,” he said.



Addressing concerns over minority rights, Hossain firmly stated that Bangladesh’s internal affairs should not be a matter of external interference. “Bangladesh’s minorities are Bangladesh’s issue, just as how India treats its minorities is India’s concern,” he said. “Therefore, I believe the policy of non-interference should be followed. We are looking after the issue of minorities. They are citizens of Bangladesh. They have the same rights as I do, and the government will try to ensure those rights.”



Hossain and Jaishankar recently met on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat, Oman. During their discussion, Jaishankar reportedly cautioned that Bangladesh “should not normalize terrorism.” Bangladesh and India share a 4,000-km-long border, making their relationship crucial for regional stability and cooperation.