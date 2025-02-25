Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh seeks strong ties with India based on mutual respect, says foreign adviser

Feb 25, 2025

file photo

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh aims to maintain a strong working relationship with India based on mutual respect and shared interests, interim government foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said on Monday.


Responding to indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s recent comments on bilateral ties, Hossain stated, “Of course, Bangladesh will determine its stance. But at the same time, India also needs to decide what kind of relationship it wants with Bangladesh. This is a mutual matter, and there is nothing wrong in stating that.”


He reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to fostering a relationship based on mutual understanding, adding, “We want a relationship built on mutual understanding, and there is no ambiguity in our position.”


Hossain also criticized former premier Sheikh Hasina’s remarks made during her stay in India, arguing that they were harmful to Dhaka-Delhi relations. “If we want to improve ties, then a former prime minister making various statements while enjoying Indian hospitality only fuels tensions. It is widely recognized that her remarks are adding fuel to the fire,” he said.


Addressing concerns over minority rights, Hossain firmly stated that Bangladesh’s internal affairs should not be a matter of external interference. “Bangladesh’s minorities are Bangladesh’s issue, just as how India treats its minorities is India’s concern,” he said. “Therefore, I believe the policy of non-interference should be followed. We are looking after the issue of minorities. They are citizens of Bangladesh. They have the same rights as I do, and the government will try to ensure those rights.”


Hossain and Jaishankar recently met on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Muscat, Oman. During their discussion, Jaishankar reportedly cautioned that Bangladesh “should not normalize terrorism.” Bangladesh and India share a 4,000-km-long border, making their relationship crucial for regional stability and cooperation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin says Russia ready to work with foreign companies on mining projects

Feb 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Nahid Islam, who led movement to oust Hasina, quits Yunus govt

Feb 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Pope Francis in critical condition but remains alert as prayers pour in

Feb 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin says Russia ready to work with foreign companies on mining projects

26 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FTA between India -UK proves to be major milestone between both countries: Goyal

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Australia, New Zealand register highest breast cancer rates globally

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Women peacekeepers serve as role model for local women says  Union State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth

25 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!