Bangladesh: Nahid Islam, who led movement to oust Hasina, quits Yunus govt

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

Nahid Islam, the student leader who spearheaded the protests that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5 last year, resigned from the Bangladesh interim government on Tuesday amid reports that he will join a new political party.



Nahid, who had been in charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Post, Telecommunications, and ICT in the interim government, submitted his resignation at around 2pm at chief advisor Muhammad Yunus’ official residence, state guest house Jamuna. His resignation was confirmed by Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Advisor Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan. Officials said photographs of Nahid and Yunus were taken at the time of the resignation.



The resignation comes just days before the official announcement of a new political party, set to be unveiled on Friday (February 28) by the National Citizens’ Committee. Chief organiser Sarjis Alam stated that the convening committee of the new party will be formally announced on February 28, with the leaders of the July uprising that toppled the Awami League government at the forefront. The initiative to form the party is being led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the National Citizens’ Committee.



Nahid was a key figure in the 36-day movement that resulted in the fall of former premier Sheikh Hasina. As the chief coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the 26-year-old played a central role in organizing protests, announcing programs, and leading demonstrations. His activism led to his confinement in the notorious “Aynaghar” detention cells.



In the interim government that replaced Hasina’s administration, Nahid was appointed as an adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and ICT. However, his resignation and involvement in the formation of a new political party indicate that student movement leaders are now seeking a resumption of electoral democracy in Bangladesh.



Nahid, often described by the media as a soft-spoken sociology student, gained national prominence for his role in the 2024 protests, which ended Hasina’s uninterrupted 15-year rule. The protests, which turned violent, saw over a thousand people—many of them students—killed by forces backed by the Awami League party. The demonstrations only ended after Hasina fled to India on August 5.



Born in 1998, Nahid hails from Dhaka’s South Banasree area and is the son of a teacher. He completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Sociology from Dhaka University. Now, as he prepares to take on a leadership role in Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape, all eyes are on the February 28 announcement of the new political outfit.