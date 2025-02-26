Sudan plane crash: Death toll rises to 46

In Sudan, the death toll from a military plane crash has risen to 46 in the city of Omdurman. The military in a statement said the Antonov aircraft crashed yesterday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman, which is the sister city of the capital, Khartoum.

A military source cited a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash. The army, which has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, said the plane crashed during takeoff, killing and injuring both military personnel and civilians.

