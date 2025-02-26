Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sudan plane crash: Death toll rises to 46

Feb 26, 2025
In Sudan, the death toll from a military plane crash has risen to 46 in the city of Omdurman. The military in a statement said the Antonov aircraft crashed yesterday while taking off from the Wadi Sayidna air base north of Omdurman, which is the sister city of the capital, Khartoum.
A military source cited a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash. The army, which has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, said the plane crashed during takeoff, killing and injuring both military personnel and civilians.

