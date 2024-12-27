Putin recalls Manmohan Singh contribution in elevating India-Russia ties

World Leaders Mourn Former PM Manmohan Singh’s death

AMN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described former prime minister Manmohan Singh as an outstanding statesman and recalled his contribution in elevating India-Russia ties to a ‘special and privileged strategic’ partnership.

In a condolence message, Putin said Singh accomplished a lot in promoting India’s economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. The strategic partnership between India and Russia was elevated to the level of ‘special and privileged strategic partnership during the visit of the Russian president to India in December 2010.

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and widely known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92. “As prime minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India’s economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage,” Putin said.

In a statement, US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken said, “The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades.

His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr. Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a “visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalisation”.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India.”

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons.

Calling him an “unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan”, Karzai profoundly mourned Singh’s passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

“India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. DrManmohanSingh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace,” Karzai said.

Government sources said a seven-day national mourning will be observed and that Singh’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote a heartfelt message on X for his “honoured and cherished friend”.

“The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India’s economic reforms. As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India’s emergence as one of the world’s economic giants,” he posted on X.

“…The praise that will follow in the days ahead will be truly well-deserved. Dr Manmohan Singh, slightly awkward as a politician but undeniably upright, steadfast and resolute as a statesman, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

“To me, he will be all that and much more. Not many people know this, and it is time that I share it with Malaysians: during the years of my incarceration, he extended a kindness that he didn’t have to… He offered scholarships for my children, particularly my son, Ihsan. Although I had declined the gracious offer, such a gesture undoubtedly showed his extraordinary humanity and generosity, demonstrative, as the Bard would have it, of a man so full of “the milk of human kindness,” Ibrahim posted.

“In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever. Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan,” he posted.

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth conveyed his condolences. “Saddened by the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. His vision has not only allowed India to foster enhanced progress, he also had a keen interest in the advancement of friendly countries, including Mauritius. Our prayers are directed towards his family and all those bereaved,” Jugnauth posted on X.

Singh, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up India’s economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in global financial and economic sectors.