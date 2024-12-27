German President Dissolves Parliament, Calls Snap Elections for Feb 23

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today dissolved the country’s lower house of parliament to pave the way for snap elections on 23rd February following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-way coalition. In a speech in Berlin, Mr. Steinmeier said that in difficult times, like now, stability requires a government capable of acting and reliable majorities in parliament. He added that after the elections, problem-solving must become the core business of politics again. Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat who will head a caretaker government until a new one can be formed, lost a confidence vote in parliament earlier this month.

