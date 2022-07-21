FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala’s suspect killers Jagroop Rupa, Manpreet Manu killed in encounter

AGENCIES / Chandigarh/Amritsar

Two gangsters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed in a nearly four-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police at an Amritsar village on Wednesday, an officer said.

Three policemen and a journalist were also injured, said police.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed in the operation that lasted for around five hours and ended around 4 pm, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters in Amritsar.

“Both died in a heavy exchange of fire,” he added.

Ban, who heads the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, said an AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from the gangsters. A bag has also been recovered but it will be examined by a forensic team, the ADGP added.

“Congratulations to the Punjab Police and the Anti-gangster Task Force for their big success in a campaign started by my government against the gangster culture and anti-social elements,” said Mann in a tweet.

He said peace and brotherhood in Punjab will be maintained at all costs.

