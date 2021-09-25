Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Punjab: CM Charanjit Channi expand his cabinet on Sunday

AMN

With the list of to be ministers in the Charanjit Channi cabinet finalised, the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm on Sunday.

With the CM and Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni already having taken oath, 15 more ministers will be sworn in on Sunday.

Channi met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Saturday afternoon who told him that the oath ceremony would take place on Sunday evening.

As reported earlier, five former ministers in the Amarinder Singh cabinet are being dropped.

Though the official confirmation of the list is awaited, it is learnt that the ministers who are likely to be dropped are Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Shyam Sunder Arora, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi.

At least seven new faces have made it to the new cabinet. These are likely to be Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Rana Gurjeet, Gurkirat Kotli, Kuljit Nagra and Pargat Singh.

