Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
Lawyer moves SC over Rohini court shootout, Delhi Police recreates crime scene

AMN

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the states to take immediate steps to ensure security in subordinate courts. The plea was filed in wake of the shootout inside Rohini court in Delhi,

The shootout inside the district court on Friday left three gangsters dead, while a law intern was injured.

Following the incident, an application was filed in the SC by advocate Vishal Tiwari, while another lawyer Deepa Joseph also moved the Delhi Court, seeking direction to authorities to take necessary measure to ensure safety and security of district courts in the national capital.

On Friday, jailed gangster Jitendra Maan alias Gogi was killed in a shootout inside Rohini courtroom. His two assailants of a rival gang who were posing as lawyers were killed when police fires bullets in retaliation. Around 35-40 rounds were fired during the incident.

After the incident, lawyers’ bodies in Delhi demanded a probe into the shootout and called for abstaining from work on Saturday, demanding enhanced security norms inside all the seven district courts premises in the national capital.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also expressed deep concern over the shootout inside the crowded courtroom and spoken to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in this regard, a SC official had said.

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC beat Army Green to complete semifinal lineup

HSB Kolkata, 25 September; Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind yet again to register a 3-2 win against Army ...

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women's hockey team with their super ...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

AMN Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match 35 of the Indian Premier ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

