Lawyer moves SC over Rohini court shootout, Delhi Police recreates crime scene

AMN

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the states to take immediate steps to ensure security in subordinate courts. The plea was filed in wake of the shootout inside Rohini court in Delhi,

The shootout inside the district court on Friday left three gangsters dead, while a law intern was injured.

Following the incident, an application was filed in the SC by advocate Vishal Tiwari, while another lawyer Deepa Joseph also moved the Delhi Court, seeking direction to authorities to take necessary measure to ensure safety and security of district courts in the national capital.

On Friday, jailed gangster Jitendra Maan alias Gogi was killed in a shootout inside Rohini courtroom. His two assailants of a rival gang who were posing as lawyers were killed when police fires bullets in retaliation. Around 35-40 rounds were fired during the incident.

After the incident, lawyers’ bodies in Delhi demanded a probe into the shootout and called for abstaining from work on Saturday, demanding enhanced security norms inside all the seven district courts premises in the national capital.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana also expressed deep concern over the shootout inside the crowded courtroom and spoken to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel in this regard, a SC official had said.