Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna in Shimla

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said in Shimla today that the country had challenging times during the pandemic, but now India is on the path of recovery and rapid growth. He was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna in Shimla today. The Union Minister said when the Pandemic struck, PM Modi’s 1st thought was to ensure well being of the Poor. India is lucky to have decisive leadership of PM Modi at the time of the pandemic. Earlier, he talked with various beneficiaries of the yojna in a virtual mode. He also distributed ration kits to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Shimla today.