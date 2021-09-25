Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2021 04:30:51      انڈین آواز

1st Phase of Bihar Panchayat Elections ends peacefully

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / PATNA

The First Phase of Panchayat Elections passed off peacefully. An estimated sixty percent voting was recorded in todays poll.

Polling was today held in 170 Gram Panchayats spread over 10 districts including Gaya, Aurangabad and Munger today.

No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state. For the first time, EVMs is being used in Panchayat polls in the state.

Electoral fortune of 15 thousand 388 candidates sealed in EVMs. Counting of votes will take place on 26th and 27th of September.

Second phase of polling will be on September 29.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Goa thrash Delhi FC 5-1, storm into semi finals

Kalyani, 24 September: FC Goa outplayed Delhi FC 5-1 to storm into the semifinals of the 130th Durand Foo ...

Bhubaneswar to host 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Bhubaneswar will host the 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th Novembe ...

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz