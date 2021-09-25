1st Phase of Bihar Panchayat Elections ends peacefully

AMN / PATNA

The First Phase of Panchayat Elections passed off peacefully. An estimated sixty percent voting was recorded in todays poll.

Polling was today held in 170 Gram Panchayats spread over 10 districts including Gaya, Aurangabad and Munger today.

No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the state. For the first time, EVMs is being used in Panchayat polls in the state.

Electoral fortune of 15 thousand 388 candidates sealed in EVMs. Counting of votes will take place on 26th and 27th of September.

Second phase of polling will be on September 29.