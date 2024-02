@sansad_tv

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Arjun Munda today informed the Rajya Sabha that total pulses production in the country increased by 18 percent during the last five years. In a written reply the Minister said, Minimum Support Price for pulses have also increased over the years, to encourage the farmers to grow more pulses. He said 6.29 lakh tonnes of pulses were imported to India from neighbouring countries during last year up to December.