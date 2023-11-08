इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2023 04:18:41      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah calls for promotion of organic farming in country

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today stressed on the need for promotion of organic farming in the country. He said, Prime Minister Narendra  Modi has set several targets to fulfill the goal of making India self-reliant in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and one such target is organic farming.

Mr. Shah stated this while addressing the national symposium on promoting organic products through cooperatives, organized by National Cooperative Organics Limited in New Delhi. The Minister emphasized on the need to adopt multidimensional approach in achieving the target of 50 percent organic farming in the country. He also highlighted the adverse effects of overuse of pesticides and underlined the need to reduce the use of pesticides, at the same time increasing production. On the occasion, the Minister launched the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), its logo, website and brochure.

