75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus status under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase-2. An ODF plus is one that has sustained its Open Defecation Free status along with the implementation of Solid and Liquid waste management systems.



Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that over four lakh 43 thousand villages had declared themselves ODF plus so far. He said that 14 States and Union Territories had achieved hundred percent villages under the ODF plus. This includes Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the government had set a target to achieve cent percent cleanliness in villages by 2024-25 under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase-2.



Mr Shekhawat said, over five crore people have participated in Swachhata Hi Seva activities, which were initiated on the 15th of this month. He said more than two crore people have participated in various Shramdaan activites so far.