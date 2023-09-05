Shyam Sunder Gupta takes over as Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway

Staff Reporter

Shyam Sunder Gupta has taken over as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway at Pune on Tuesday. He has succeeded Mr. Mukul Jain, who superannuated on the 31st of August, 2023.



Prior to assuming his current role as Principal Chief Operations Manager for Central Railway, Mr Gupta served as Chief Administrative Officer (Systems) for Northern Railway. Mr Gupta, a 1992 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, has extensive experience in various aspects of Railway operations having worked on Western Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, and Central Railway in various capacities including Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Commercial Manager, Chief Transportation Planning Manager, Chief Public Relations Officer.



Mr. Gupta, having an in-depth understanding of Logistics and Transportation systems in India has been awarded the prestigious Railway Minister Award in the year 2001, General Manager’s Award in 2010 and was a gold medallist & Best Participant in the 32nd Advance Management programme given by the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara.