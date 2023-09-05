इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2023 06:57:03      انڈین آواز

Shyam Sunder Gupta takes over as Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Shyam Sunder Gupta has taken over as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of Central Railway at Pune on Tuesday. He has succeeded Mr. Mukul Jain, who superannuated on the 31st of August, 2023.

Prior to assuming his current role as Principal Chief Operations Manager for Central Railway, Mr Gupta served as Chief Administrative Officer (Systems) for Northern Railway. Mr Gupta, a 1992 batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, has extensive experience in various aspects of Railway operations having worked on Western Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, and Central Railway in various capacities including Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Chief Commercial Manager, Chief Transportation Planning Manager, Chief Public Relations Officer.

Mr. Gupta, having an in-depth understanding of Logistics and Transportation systems in India has been awarded the prestigious Railway Minister Award in the year 2001, General Manager’s Award in 2010 and was a gold medallist & Best Participant in the 32nd Advance Management programme given by the National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart