Drone Didis helping farmers by providing fertilisers with less cost

The members of the Women Self Help Groups have expressed their immense happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Drone Didis as sky warriors. The women members who underwent training under Namo Drone Didi informed that they are earning a decent amount while helping Farmers to reduce their burden.

Swapna along with Chandra Kala, and Anita informed that they are now able to provide fertiliser or pesticide to more areas of land with less expenditure with the help of drones. They also said the training they received, will be imparted to other members of their villages so that they can earn a decent living.

Post navigation