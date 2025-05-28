Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India to get above normal monsoon, boost for Agriculture and rural livelihood

May 27, 2025

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that rainfall across the country in this monsoon season is likely to be above normal this year. This optimistic monsoon forecast is expected to boost crop output, reduce pressure on irrigation systems, and support rural livelihoods. It also raises hopes for improved water availability.

The IMD stated that the monsoon has set in early this year and below normal heat wave days are expected in parts of Northwest India, and adjoining areas of Central and East India in the next month. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Secretary of Earth Sciences Ministry, M Ravichandran said, above-normal rainfall is not only expected in the Southern Peninsula but also in Central India. He added that normal rainfall is expected in Northwest India while below normal rainfall is expected in Northeast India. 

Further, IMD’s Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said that rainfall between June and September is likely to exceed the seasonal average. He added that the rainfall is going to be above normal in the country with a quantitative probability of 106 percent  during 5th of June to 30th of September.

