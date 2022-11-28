FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2022 10:40:09      انڈین آواز

PT Usha set to become first woman President of IOA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the December 10 elections. The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and a fourth-place finisher at the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final, filed her nomination papers for the top job yesterday, along with 14 others from her team for the various posts. The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ended yesterday.

Usha will also become the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history. It will also add another feather to her cap after dominating Indian and Asian athletics for two decades before retiring in 2000 with a bagful of international medals.

Ajay Patel of the National Rifle Association of India is set to be the Senior Vice-President as he is also the lone candidate for the post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart