Protesting Punjab farmers try to break through road blocks, clash with Haryana cops at Shambhu border

AMN

A LARGE number of farmers from Punjab today clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing teargas and water cannons from the police as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital Delhi.

Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said. Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt in the “attack” on them at Shambhu border, close to Haryana’s Ambala city.