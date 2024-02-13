इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2024 11:43:43      انڈین آواز
Prime Minister Modi addresses Indian community at ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi

@narendramodi

AMN / DUBAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi. Addressing a huge gathering at the Zayed Sports Stadium, PM Modi said, he has come to meet his family members. He said that he has brought the fragrance of the soil where they were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people that Bharat is proud of them.

He added that a new history has been created today in Abu Dhabi where people from all corners of the UAE and different states of India have come for the event. But everyone’s heart is connected. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian Community residing in UAE is the pride of India. He said that he recalls his first visit to the UAE in 2015 which was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. He added that he got a rousy welcome by the UAE leadership and that welcome was not for him alone but for the 140 crore Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, the two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. The Prime Minister said, UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. The Prime Minister said, the MoUs that were signed today are taking forward this commitment. He said that both countries are integrating their financial systems. Mr Modi said, in the field of technology and innovation, India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. 

