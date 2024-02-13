Govt reiterates readiness to hold talks with protesting farmers; Says, MSP law on crops cannot be brought in hurry

AMN / WEB DESK

Government today reiterated that it is ready to talk with the protesting farmers, highlighting that a law regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry. Talking to media in New Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, the government has to see what kind of law farmers are seeking on MSP and what will be its pros and cons. He also said that the announcement in this regard can only be made after considering everyone’s interest. Mr. Munda added that the Centre is bound to protect the interests of the farmers.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the talks with protesting farmers are failing because new demands are being added every day by them. Talking to media in New Delhi, he maintained that violence is not the solution and only peace can bring a solution. He added that the Narendra Modi government has been in favour of farmers right from day one and it has come up with many welfare schemes for them. The Minister said that the Centre had held a discussion for several hours with farmers’ Union leaders and Central Ministers asked them to sit and continue the discussion, but they left.