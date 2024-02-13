इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2024 11:43:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt reiterates readiness to hold talks with protesting farmers; Says, MSP law on crops cannot be brought in hurry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Government today reiterated that it is ready to talk with the protesting farmers, highlighting that a law regarding  Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry. Talking to media in New Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, the government has to see what kind of law farmers are seeking on MSP and what will be its pros and cons. He also said that the announcement in this regard can only be made after considering everyone’s interest. Mr. Munda added that the Centre is bound to protect the interests of the farmers.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the talks with protesting farmers are failing because new demands are being added every day by them. Talking to media in New Delhi, he maintained that violence is not the solution and only peace can bring a solution. He added that the Narendra Modi government has been in favour of farmers right from day one and it has come up with many welfare schemes for them. The Minister said that the Centre had held a discussion for several hours with farmers’ Union leaders and Central Ministers asked them to sit and continue the discussion, but they left.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart