Farmers Protest LIVE: Farmers, journos injured in teargas shelling as tension escalates at Shambhu border

Protesting farmers pelt stones, uproot barricades

The Haryana Police today fired tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala.

Despite an appeal by the Haryana Police to stay away from the barricades, many youth continued to stay put and stood over the barricades, officials said.

When a few youth broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells.

They also used a drone later on to drop a teargas shell.

Many farmers along with their tractor trolleys begun the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via Shambhu border. Another group is moving towards the national capital from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur through Khanauri border.

In over 500 tractor trolleys young, elderly and woman were a part of the cavalcade as they moved they raised slogans against the government.