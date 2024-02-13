PM Modi on visit to UAE, Qatar

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a three-day visit to UAE and Qatar. In his departure statement, Mr Modi said, he is travelling to the United Arab Emirates on an official visit for two days from today and to Qatar on the 14th and 15th of February. The Prime Minister said, it will be his seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014.

Mr Modi has said that over the last nine years, India’s cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold and the cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever.

The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to meeting the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said, he had the privilege of hosting Mr Al Nahyan recently in Gujarat, where he was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Mr Modi said, at the invitation of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he will address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai tomorrow. The Prime Minister said, his discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening the multifaceted ties with Dubai.

Mr Modi said, during the visit, he will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He said, the BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share.



The Prime Minister said, he would address the members of the Indian Community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Modi said, in Qatar, he is looking forward to meeting the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. He said, he is also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar.

The Prime Minister said, India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. He said, in recent years, the multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of the energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. Mr Modi said, the presence of over eight lakh strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to the India-Qatar strong people-to-people ties.