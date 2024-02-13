इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2024 02:34:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi on visit to UAE, Qatar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today embarked on a three-day visit to UAE and Qatar. In his departure statement, Mr Modi said, he is travelling to the United Arab Emirates on an official visit for two days from today and to Qatar on the 14th and 15th of February. The Prime Minister said, it will be his seventh visit to the UAE and second visit to Qatar since 2014.

Mr Modi has said that over the last nine years, India’s cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold and the cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever.

The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to meeting the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Abu Dhabi and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said, he had the privilege of hosting Mr Al Nahyan recently in Gujarat, where he was the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Mr Modi said, at the invitation of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he will address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai tomorrow. The Prime Minister said, his discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the margins of Summit will focus on strengthening the multifaceted ties with Dubai.

Mr Modi said, during the visit, he will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. He said, the BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share.

The Prime Minister said, he would address the members of the Indian Community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Modi said, in Qatar, he is looking forward to meeting the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. He said, he is also looking forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar.

The Prime Minister said, India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. He said, in recent years, the multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres including high-level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of the energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education. Mr Modi said, the presence of over eight lakh strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to the India-Qatar strong people-to-people ties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart