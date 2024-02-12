इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 09:46:59      انڈین آواز
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati showed path of Social justice and modernity, says President Murmu

AMN / MORBI ( GUJARAT)

President Droupadi Murmu today said that Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati showed the path of Social justice and modernity to the country in the 19th century. She said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati devoted his entire life to eradicating the ill beliefs, and superstitions from society. His advocacy for education and women and their empowerment resulted in the growth of women today.

President was participating in the 200th Birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj at his birthplace Tankara in Morbi district today.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present on the occasion. Arya Samaj members from all over the world have gathered in a large number to witness the celebrations. This will be the culmination of the yearlong celebrations of 200th Birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

Addressing the gathering, the President said Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati showed the path of Social justice and modernity to the country in the 19th century. She said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati devoted his entire life to eradicating the ill beliefs, and superstitions from society. His advocacy for education and women and their empowerment resulted in the growth of women today.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat credited Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati for the cultural and social renaissance and of the country in the 19th century. He said Maharshi was the first reformer in the country to raise his voice for women and downtrodden people. He also urged people to take forward the legacy of Dayanand Saraswati to the people.

Later today, the President will attend the 20th convocation of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) at Surat. President will present gold medals to 28 students whereas nearly 1,434 students will receive degrees at the convocation. Tomorrow, the President will visit the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram at Dharampur in Valsad district.

