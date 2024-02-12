President Murmu to share her life journey in episode of ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani- A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’

President Droupadi Murmu will share her life journey in an exclusive interaction with the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in the concluding episode of ‘Nai Soch Nai Kahani- A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani’ anchored by the Union Minister for Akashvani.

The hour-long interaction recorded at the Rashtrapati Bhawan will be broadcast on the occasion of World Radio Day tomorrow at 9 AM on Akashvani Gold and at 7 PM on Akashvani Rainbow. The episode will also be available on all social media platforms of Akashvani.