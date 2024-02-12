Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quits Congress

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s and Senior Congress Leader Ashok Chavan today resigned from the primary membership of Congress Party. He also submitted his resignation as Member of Legislative Assembly to the Speaker Rahul Narvekar. Narvekar has accepted his resignation. Chavan was a Chief Minister of Maharashtra between 2008-2010. His Father Shankarrao Chavan was also Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, many senior leaders of opposition parties are in touch with BJP and soon some will join the BJP. He was speaking to reporters in Mumbai after two former congress corporators of Mumbai joined BJP.