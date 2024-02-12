इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 05:09:16      انڈین آواز
Nitish Kumar wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

Chief minister Nitish Kumar won the vote of confidence with 129 votes in favour against none in opposition to his government.

Minutes before the vote of confidence, however, the RJD-led Opposition walked out of the house. The Janata Dal (United) chief accused Tejashwi Yadav’s party of corruption, claiming “they were minting money”.

Nitish Kumar, who dumped ally RJD and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party last month, attacked Tejashwi Yadav’s parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

“Before this, his father and mother got the chance to work, what happened in Bihar then? Would anybody dare to go out at night at that time? Was there any road?,” he said in his emotive speech.

Kama rahe the ye log (they were making money),” he said, hinting at former deputy chief minister and ally Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav’s slams Nitish Kumar

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said he is not worried by coming into the Opposition after Nitish Kumar ditched the Grand Alliance and joined the BJP-fold to form the government. Addressing the Bihar Assembly ahead of the floor test of Nitish Kumar’s government, Yadav asked the NDA members whether PM Modi’s guarantees ensure that Nitish Kumar would not make a flip-flop again.

The RJD leader launched a sharp attack at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he made a record by taking oath as the CM ‘nine times’ as the former opened the debate ahead of the flor test of the NDA government in the Assembly. The RJD was dealt a dual setback when a no-confidence motion ousted Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. The resolution garnered 125 votes in favor and 112 against, resulting in his removal.

