इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2024 03:36:46
Ailing Sonia Gandhi to enter Rajya Sabha

By


By Kushal Jeena /New Delhi

The former Congress President Sonia Gandhi appear to have decided to bid adieu to direct electoral process and instead would be enter Parliament through the upper House.
The Congress veteran who is seriously ailing is all set to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha either from Himachal Pradesh or Karnataka from where three sitting members are going to be retired early April.
Among them is JP Nadda, the incumbent president of the ruling BJP. Nadda six years term comes to an end on April 2 this year. Since there is a Congress government is put in place hilly state, the BJP boss has to be accommodated from elsewhere.
There are also talks doing the rounds in the political circle here in the national capital that Rahul Gandhi might opt his present parliamentary constituency again giving up Amethi.
In view of the highly surcharged and communal situation in Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of secretion of lord Rama in Ayodhya recently, senior Congress leaders have suggested to nominate Priyanka Gandhi to Rajya Sabha from southern Karnataka state where Congress wrest power from BJP s few months back.
Besides, after being elevated to the upper House Priyanka will have enough time at her disposal to campaign for the party in upcoming general elections as she is in great demand as it was witnessed in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states.
With the opposition conglomerate INDIA facing challenge to its unity, the Congress party is expected to concentrate on the seats where it has stronghold and stood second in previous Lok Sabha polls.
Ends.

